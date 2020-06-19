PGA: Nick Watney Withdraws From RBC Heritage After Testing Positive For COVID-19COVID-19 has hit the PGA Tour now. Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina after testing positive for the virus.

Tampa Bay Lightning Shut Down Facilities After Multiple Players, Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Enes Kanter Says His Father Has Been Released After Spending 7 Years In Turkish PrisonEnes Kanter had a reason to celebrate Friday morning. The Celtics center tweeted that his father had been released from prison in his native Turkey, seven years after he was arrested.

Buccaneers Assistant Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19; Two Others QuarantinedAs the NFL inches closer to the start of training camps next month, COVID-19 continues to threaten the league's plans.

Alex Cora Touches On Return To Baseball In 2021, Won't Discuss Potential Reunion With Red SoxAlex Cora is spending his one-year ban from baseball at home in the Puerto Rico, but the future is certainly on his mind.