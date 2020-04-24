STOW (CBS) — The Stow police chief is accused of trying to meet up with a 14-year-old boy in Leominster after a sexually explicit conversation online.
According to police records, Ralph Marino, 63, and the other person chatted online for a week starting on April 11. Early on, the other person identified themselves as a 14-year-old boy. The conversation “led to a decision to meet in person and engage in sexual acts on Friday, April 17, 2020.”
On that day, Leominster Police noticed a live-streamed video “depicting a man being confronted by another man about meeting a minor for the purposes of engaging in sexual actors.” Police are familiar with the man who posted the video because he is known for posing as a child on social media, engaging in sexually explicit conversations, and then meeting the person face to face.
Marino was identified as the man in the video.
After talking to Massachusetts State Police on Saturday, Marino put himself on administrative leave and he was later relieved of his duties.
Police said Marino admitted to going to the Leominster location to try and meet the boy, to being the man in the video, and to deleting all text messages, call logs, and the apps he used before he met with investigators.
He is charged with enticement of a child under 16.