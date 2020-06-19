BOSTON (CBS) – Step 2 of Phase 2 in the reopening process means the return of services at nail salons and spas, along with indoor dining at restaurants.

“Today thanks to the progress that we’re making fighting the virus step two will begin on Monday June 22nd,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

The team at Coppersmith in South Boston is excited indoor dining is resuming Monday. Following the governor’s announcement Friday, the staff began training to serve customers inside again, while following social distancing protocols.

“We’re going to take the weekend to prepare the inside, get the extra tables out,” said Coppersmith General Manager Sheila Senat.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association said indoor dining is a critical step forward.

“For 97 days every restaurant operator in Massachusetts has looked at this moment, wanted this moment and prepared for this moment,” said Massachusetts Restaurant Association President Bob Luz.

Employees at the G2O Spa and Salon in Boston are also going through orientation ahead of Monday.

In Step 2, they’re allowed to offer close contact personal services like manicures, pedicures, massages and skin care.

“We take the temperature of all our employees and all of our clients,” said G2O Spa and Salon Client Relations Director Lisa Hills.

A number of social distancing requirements will be in place along with protective barriers.

“It’s going to be exciting it’s going to be great to see the faces again and see people we haven’t seen in months,” Hills.