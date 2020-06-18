BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 199 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 101,853 and the confirmed death toll is 7,591.
There were also 72 new probable cases and 13 probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Thursday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 106,422 total coronavirus cases and 7,770 deaths in the state.
CHECK: Town-By-Town Coronavirus Cases
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 736,691 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 9,142 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 61,085 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Thursday, there are 968 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 30 patients from Wednesday. There are 227 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.