BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts released its latest weekly report Wednesday detailing coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the state. There are now a total of 101,654 confirmed cases statewide.
Boston has the most total confirmed cases at 13,783. But other communities have a higher rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.
View: Full Town-By-Town Breakdown
Chelsea, with its high percentage of essential workers, leads the state with a rate of 7,660 cases per 100,000 people. Other communities with a rate of over 2,500 cases per 100,000 residents are Brockton (4,246), Lawrence (3,905), Everett (3,552), Lynn (3,516), Revere (2,845), Randolph (2,741), Worcester (2,664) and Danvers (2,518).
The state average is 1,459 cases per 100,000 residents. The state is not reporting numbers in towns with fewer than 5 cases.