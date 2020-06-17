CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts released its latest weekly report Wednesday detailing coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the state. There are now a total of 101,654 confirmed cases statewide.

Boston has the most total confirmed cases at 13,783. But other communities have a higher rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

View: Full Town-By-Town Breakdown

Chelsea, with its high percentage of essential workers, leads the state with a rate of 7,660 cases per 100,000 people. Other communities with a rate of over 2,500 cases per 100,000 residents are Brockton (4,246), Lawrence (3,905), Everett (3,552), Lynn (3,516), Revere (2,845), Randolph (2,741), Worcester (2,664) and Danvers (2,518).

A map of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts (Image credit: Mass DPH)

The state average is 1,459 cases per 100,000 residents. The state is not reporting numbers in towns with fewer than 5 cases.

