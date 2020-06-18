BOSTON (CBS) — The police crackdown on fireworks in the Boston area continues. Boston police said they seized “a large amount of illegal fireworks” in Roxbury Wednesday night.
Officers responded for a number of community complaints around Mascoma Street and Lawrence Avenue. They said they saw the fireworks “in plain sight” inside the open trunk of a parked car.
Police took the fireworks without incident and told the car owner that possession of fireworks is illegal in Massachusetts.
Boston police have been inundated with complaints about fireworks. From June 1 to the 16th, there were 4,996 calls about fireworks. That’s a staggering 7,586% jump from last year.
“The Boston Police Department would like to remind the public that illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of our residents and their property and do not belong in our communities,” police said in a statement.