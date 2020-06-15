Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) — The Chelsea Police Department is stepping up enforcement against illegal fireworks. The city said it has received a surge of reports complaining about fireworks, especially late at night.
“The department will conduct zero-tolerance patrols, seize, and fine those in possession of fireworks, which are illegal to possess in Massachusetts,” the department said in a statement Monday.
Police to Crack Down on Fireworks https://t.co/IeH8gQ5jXN
— Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) June 15, 2020
Police said they are worried that the fireworks can cause fires that can damage property and hurt people.
In neighboring Boston, police said calls about fireworks were up by 2300% in May.