DUXBURY (CBS) –Warnings about jellyfish sightings continue to pop up along the Massachusetts coast. On Wednesday, Duxbury police issued a warning to beachgoers after seeing a “large amount” of jellfish.
“BE ADVISED: We are seeing a large amount of Lion’s Mane Jellyfish in the water, both ocean and bay and some are washing up,” police said. “DO NOT TOUCH THEM. If you happen to come in contact with one please alert a lifeguard or a Beach Ranger.”
BE ADVISED: We are seeing a large amount of Lion’s Mane Jellyfish in the water, both ocean and bay and some are washing up.
DO NOT TOUCH THEM.
If you happen to come in contact with one please alert a lifeguard or a Beach Ranger.
Read the following information: pic.twitter.com/0UXkiuViqc
— DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) June 17, 2020
There’s also a jellyfish warning in Hingham Harbor, where one resident has already been stung. Harbormaster Kenneth Corson is urging swimmers to use caution after numerous jellyfish were spotted in the harbor.
They also appear to be lion’s mane jellyfish, which are the large, “dangerous” creatures the state warned about at Nahant Beach last week.
“The reported sightings in Hingham describe the jellyfish’s umbrella or body from eight (8) inches to two (2) feet in diameter with many long tentacles,” Corson said.
A Hingham woman stung “experienced something similar to a brief electric shock followed by a stinging sensation.” She treated the sting with a jellyfish sting kit and vinegar and didn’t require further medical attention.
Residents are asked to consider avoiding the water entirely during jellyfish season.