NAHANT (CBS) — Thinking about hitting the beach this weekend? Watch out for the giant jellyfish.
“The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is warning the public of the presence of lion’s mane jellyfish at Nahant Beach in the Town of Nahant,” a recreational advisory from the state issued Friday reads. “Additionally, the agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine animals.”
According to the Smithsonian, the lion’s mane jellyfish is among the largest of the jelly species, stretching up to 120 feet across. Their tentacles “contain large amounts of neurotoxins that can cause a range of effects when humans come in contact, from a rash to affecting respiratory function,” the institution says.
Humans don’t usually come into contact with the jellyfish because they are more commonly found in the open ocean, but swimmers should keep an eye out.