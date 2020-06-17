BOSTON (CBS) – On Wednesday, the MBTA Police said it is also making some reforms in the wake of protests that have called for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd.
The Transit Police have also inserted language into our Use of Force policy explicitly prohibiting Choke holds, Strangleholds & Neck restraints (to include carotid restraints) We are committed to serving ALL citizens with compassion and respect. (2/2)
Transit officers are now banned from using chokeholds, strangleholds and neck restraints. The department said officers have a duty to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force, and they should report that officer immediately.
The MBTA tweeted the news as more and more organizations in Massachusetts have announced police reforms. Gov. Baker proposed a bill for statewide police reform and the city of Boston has revised its use of force procedures. Rep. Ayanna Pressley has also introduced a resolution against police brutality in the U.S. House of Representatives.