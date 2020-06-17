BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker proposed new legislation on police reform Wednesday. His administration filed a bill that would create the first statewide certification program for law enforcement in Massachusetts.

The governor collaborated with the House Black & Latino Legislative Caucus as well as public safety officials on the legislation.

“We began working with the caucus on this effort almost a year ago, largely because Massachusetts is one of only a very few states that does not have a statewide certification program for law enforcement, and we need one,” Baker said at a news conference. “The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers made clear that now is the time to get this done.”

There have been large protests across the nation and Massachusetts, calling for reform in the wake of Floyd’s death. The bill would allow for police officers to be decertified in case of misconduct.

“We are here today because the protests have been heard and now it’s time to answer the prayers,“ Black & Latino Legislative Caucus Rep. Carlos Gonzalez said. “Today is the beginning of some candid and uncomfortable conversation.”

The bill details actions that would result in “mandatory decertification,” including using a chokehold and not intervening when a colleague is using excessive force. Baker said it’s “critically important” that the bill reaches his desk by July 31, when the legislative session ends.

.@MassGovernor praises Police Officers but says the bill is about the ability to separate “those who protect and serve and those who don’t”. It creates: 1) Certification Program

2) Process for de-certification

3) Incentives for training on de-escalation & other techniques #wbz — Paula Ebben (@PaulaEbben) June 17, 2020

“This bill creates a more modern, more transparent and more accountable system for law enforcement training that will ensure the men and women who cannot live up to the high standards we expect them to uphold, do not stay on the force,” Baker said. “This bill is not about choosing sides and digging in. This bill is about giving the law enforcement community the training and the resources that they need to serve, which in turn yields high caliber public servants for our communities.”

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Floyd’s murder was “an act of racism” and injustice will not be tolerated in Massachusetts.

“Our bill will ensure officers have access to additional tools like advanced training for foreign language proficiency, advanced sexual assault and domestic violence response techniques, and deescalation techniques. It will also help hold accountable and decertify the bad actors have tarnished the reputation of our dedicated and honorable police officers,” Polito said. “Most importantly, this legislation will do more to address the racial inequities that still exist across our country today.”

Rep. Russell Holmes said it’s time to evaluate police officers the same way many other jobs in the state are measured.