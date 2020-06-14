RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police are asking the public to help them find two vehicles that were seen in the area of a Saturday night shooting.
The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. in the parking lot of AutoToys on North Main Street. A 24-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses said the woman was with a group of friends who were in a car in the parking lot when gunfire began and multiple shots were fired. The car’s rear windshield was shattered during the incident.
The woman said she was sitting on the lower door frame of the front driver’s side door with the door open when a man approached the car.
Police said the suspect is described as a black man who is about 5’8”-5’10” tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his hood up and gray sweat shorts.
After reviewing surveillance footage, police said two vehicles were seen in the area of the shooting and appeared to be driving together. Two suspects were seen running from the scene and appeared to get into a sedan that was parked behind the second vehicle, which is believed to be a Ford Explorer.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicles is asked to call Randolph Police.