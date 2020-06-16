BEDFORD (CBS) – Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a veteran at the Bedford VA Hospital.
The Middlesex District Attorney said the 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell about 20 yards from his room. He was located on Friday, June 12 after he was missing for a month.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was last seen at the facility on May 8 and was reported missing on May 13.
“The preliminary report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner suggests that there was no trauma and there is no foul play suspected,” the district attorney said. “The ruling on the cause of death is still pending.”
The district attorney’s office is investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death and why he was not located for a month.