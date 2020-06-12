BEDFORD (CBS) — A missing man was found dead Friday at the Bedford VA hospital. Investigators said the body of the 62-year-old man was found in the stairwell of a hospital building.
The man was last seen at the facility more than a month ago on May 8. He was reported missing a few days later.
NEW: The DA tells me this case is “very concerning.” She says the man was found in the same clothes he was wearing when he went missing, suggesting that no one from the VA checked the stairwell. #WBZ https://t.co/jO2ChcQ7OL
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) June 12, 2020
Investigators are now trying to figure out what led to his death.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the incident is “very concerning” because the man was found in the stairwell of the building from which he went missing.
“We’re looking at obviously the circumstances around which he was last seen. And looking at the efforts that were made from that day May 8 until today,” Ryan said. “We are going to be looking at all those circumstances and making an assessment whether appropriate action was taken.”