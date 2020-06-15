Report: Multiple Cowboys, Texans Players Test Positive For COVID-19From the earliest days of the global coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has plowed ahead with business as usual, determined to not let COVID-19 interfere with the 2020 offseason and regular season. That strategy may soon be adjusted.

Xander Schauffele's Impossible Miss Provides Reminder Of Why We Love Watching SportsSports fans have been starved for live action for quite some time. Sunday's final round in Texas -- and Xander Schauffele's unbelievable missed putt -- provided a much-needed dose.

WATCH: Celtics' Gordon Hayward Drains Some Shots From Way DowntownCeltics president of baketball ops. Danny Ainge has been keeping fans abreast of what is going on at the Auerbach Center as players return to the team's practice facility.

Red Sox Sign Undrafted College Closer Jacinto ArredondoThe Red Sox added a former college closer with a funky delivery over the weekend.

Hurley: Everyone In Baseball Needs To Shut UpWith each statement they make, MLB owners and players are hurting the sport of baseball. It's time to shut up.