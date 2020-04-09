Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Sports Clubs is now changing course and freezing all membership fees during the coronavirus pandemic.
The freeze will stay in place until the gyms reopen.
The company was facing a lawsuit after it originally said it would continue charging members while their facilities are shut down.
Members who paid fees during the closure will get additional credit days added to their membership when the gyms reopen.
Important to note: This only happened after @MassAGO got involved. https://t.co/peomrZWJO9
— Kate Merrill (@KateMerrill) April 9, 2020
Everyone will also be upgraded to passport elite status for one year.