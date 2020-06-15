Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh submitted a revised budget for the 2021 fiscal year Monday and it accounts for $65 million in lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The $3.61 billion recommended budget is slightly lower than the initial proposal from April.
It includes plans to reallocate $12 million in police overtime spending to other programs like the Boston Public Health Commission.
Walsh made that announcement Friday, after declaring racism a public health crisis in the city.
For more information about the budget, visit budget.boston.gov.
