BOSTON (CBS) – Anna and Elsa look-a-likes from the Disney movie, “Frozen” are getting together this weekend for a special story time over Zoom to raise money for a good cause.
Elsa, whose real name is Samantha Steinhage, started the story time sessions back in the spring when coronavirus forced many parents to start working from home and kids to stay home from school. She posted the idea on social media and hundreds of families from all over have been tuning in.
Each family has the option to make a donation which goes toward helping people through the pandemic. She’s raised thousands of dollars so far. The money has gone to food banks, flowers for Berkshire Medical Center and meals for health care workers on the front lines.
On Saturday, WBZ-TV’s own Anna, Anna Meiler, will join Elsa for a special reunion. They’ll team up for a story time, answer questions and sing to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital.
Meiler and Steinhage met in May when WBZ reported on the rise of Elsa’s story time online. Meiler’s resemblance to the movie character led the two to pair up for Saturday’s special event, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
You can find more details here.
To sign up for the story time, click here.
If you’d like to donate, click here.