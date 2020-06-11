U.S. Soccer Repeals Rule Which Banned Players From Kneeling During National AnthemU.S. Soccer's board of directors has voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick.

NASCAR Bans Display Of Confederate Flag At All EventsAs the nation — and at last, NASCAR — comes to grips with race relations in the wake of the death of George Floyd, it was time: The flag is no longer welcome in the stock car series.

Massachusetts Native Peter Uihlein Ready For PGA Tour To Tee Off AgainThe PGA returns to action Thursday following a 13-week hiatus, with golfers getting to hack again at the Charles Shwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Included in the field is local guy Peter Uihlein, who is eager to play some competitive golf again.

Rob Manfred Says 100 Percent Chance Of MLB Season In 2020Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a “100%” chance of big league ball this year.

Red Sox Draft High School Second Baseman Nick Yorke 17th OverallWith their first pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Red Sox took high school second baseman Nick Yorke out of Archbishop Mitty in San Jose, CA,