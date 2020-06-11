BOSTON (CBS) – House leaders are working on legislation for police reform in Massachusetts that could require police officers to be certified and ban chokeholds.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo and State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, the chair of the Black & Latino Legislative Caucus, issued a joint statement saying they hope to have the bill on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk by July 31.
Baker is also working on his own legislation to create a statewide certification for police officers, according to the Boston Globe. The paper said Massachusetts is one of only a handful of states that does not have a certification or licensing process for police.
The DeLeo bill would also immediately end police chokeholds, create an independent office of police standards and conduct that would require officers be certified and require officers to intervene if other officers are using unreasonable force.
The proposal also calls for changes to “ensure more opportunity for minority recruitment.”