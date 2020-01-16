BOSTON (CBS) — In the wake of the Massachusetts State Police overtime scandal, Gov. Charlie Baker and the State Police Col. Christopher Mason outlined their plans Thursday for changing the organization’s hiring process. They also said they want to streamline the way officers can be suspended for serious or minor offenses and get rid of the requirement that the colonel be selected from within the department.
Their changes include the creation of a new cadet program as an alternative route to joining the force besides the State Police Academy.
Gov. Baker and Col. Mason said they hope the new changes will help hold troopers accountable if they’re caught breaking the rules and could create new ways for people to join the department.
“The Colonel clearly has his work cut out for him, but his team is making significant progress on this agenda,” Gov. Baker said.
In the overtime scandal, 10 troopers were charged in state and federal courts with accepting pay for overtime shifts they did not work. Dozens more were flagged for possibly abusing the system.