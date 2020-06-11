HUDSON (CBS) – A Hudson first grade teacher has been identified as the woman killed when she was hit by a tractor-trailer tire while driving on Route 2 in Fitchburg Wednesday afternoon.

Forest Ave. School principal David Champigny said in a letter to parents that Erin MacKay was a mother, “amazing educator, and above all else a kind and caring person.”

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and know this will be a difficult time for our students, families, and staff. As a school community we are here to support Erin’s family and our larger school family.” Champigny said.

Forest Ave. School staff and counselors will be made available for members of the community impacted by MacKay’s death.

Hudson Superintendent of Schools Marco Rodrigues called MacKay a “beloved teacher.”

“Ms. MacKay was an amazing educator, known by families and colleagues as a kind and caring individual who cared deeply for her students,” said Rodrigues. “Her unexpected passing is a tragic loss for her family and for the Hudson school community.”

Massachusetts State Police said the 42-year-old Templeton woman died Wednesday after her Jeep was struck in the windshield by a tire and rim on Route 2 around 1 p.m.

MacKay was rushed to Leominster Hospital, then flown to UMass Medical Center but did not survive.

Police are still working to determine where the tire and rim came from. Troopers found one vehicle that was in the area at the time, but are not yet sure if the car came from there or another still unidentified driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 978-537-2188.