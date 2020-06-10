CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Fitchburg News, Massachusetts State Police, Route 2

FITCHBURG (CBS) – A person was seriously injured after a truck lost its tire and it landed on another car on Route 2 in Fitchburg.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on the westbound side of the road near Mt. Elam Road.

A damaged car on Route 2 in Fitchburg. (WBZ-TV)

The right lane was closed following the incident.

Massachusetts State Police said the tire crossed the median and struck a Jeep. The vehicle suffered serious damage to its hood and windshield.

Police believe the tire came from a truck pulling a trailer, which is believed to have a Maine license plate. It was last seen heading westbound on Route 2 in Leominster, possibly going toward I-190 south.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply