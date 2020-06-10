Reports: Patriots Now Have Training Camp Start Date, As NFL Discusses Shortened PreseasonThe 2020 NFL season continues to take shape in new ways.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees Dozens Of Patriots Sign Players' Coalition Letter To Urge Congress To End Qualified Immunity For PoliceOn Wednesday, The Players' Coalition urged Congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, in a letter that included more than 1,400 athletes, coaches and executives.

Revolution Players Eager To Play Again In MLS' Return TournamentAfter waiting patiently for nearly three months, the New England Revolution and the rest of MLS finally have a return date on the calendar.

Bill Belichick: 'I Look Forward To Increasing My Role' In Social Progress DiscussionBelichick said he is excited to increase his role in social change, following the lead of McCourty.

Major League Soccer Announces July 8 Return With 26-Team Tournament In OrlandoThe NBA won't be the only game taking over Disney World Resorts in July. Major League Soccer has announced its return with a 26-team tournament in Orlando.