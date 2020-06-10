BOSTON (CBS) — The number of complaints about fireworks in the city of Boston has skyrocketed. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said police received 656 calls about fireworks in May compared to just 27 in May of 2019.
“It’s worse than usual. It started early and it never seemed to stop,” Walsh said at a news conference Wednesday. “The data is eye-opening. Fireworks calls to the Boston Police Department this year, we’re up by 2300 percent.”
And it shows no sign of slowing down. Boston police told WBZ-TV that between June 1 and June 7, they received 1,445 calls about fireworks.
“Usually fireworks start July 3rd, you hear them the Fourth and for a week after, then they go away,” Walsh said. “I mean, one went off the other night, I thought something blew up the park next to me.”
The mayor stressed that illegal fireworks are a “serious issue” that wake people up and alarm veterans and others with PTSD. It’s also a “real fire hazard,” he said.
“If you’re involved in this behavior, I want you to think about the people around you,” Walsh said. “I want you to think about the kids and the families in your neighborhood, about your community, and stop it.”
Police on Saturday seized two cars filled with “large quantities of illegal fireworks” in Mattapan.