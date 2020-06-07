MATTAPAN (CBS) – Police seized two loaded guns after they responded to a complaint about illegal fireworks in Mattapan Saturday night.
Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to fireworks on Astoria Street.
Boston Police said they had responded to the area several times recently for complaints about fireworks.
On Saturday, police found two cars with “large quantities of illegal fireworks in plain view inside them.”
Officers spoke to Wesley Pereira, 25, of Dorchester and said they would be confiscating the fireworks. While they began to seize the fireworks, police found a loaded .380 Ruger Prescott handgun.
While performing a pat frisk on Pereira, they discovered a fully loaded .380 caliber Ruger LCP handgun with a laser sight and extended magazine.
Pereira was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carry a loaded firearm.