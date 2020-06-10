BOSTON (CBS) – The Berklee College of Music’s Public Safety Department took to Facebook to apologize for allowing Boston Police to use the restrooms at the Berklee Performance Center on Sunday night after peaceful protests at the State House.

“The decision to allow them into our facilities was ours. This was not a formal decision by the institution, but an informal one, made on the spot. Some have asked if the campus was used to house or stage activity of the Boston Police; it was not,” the Facebook post said.

After the protests, police were stationed at intersections across the city, including the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street. It was officers stationed at that intersection that were allowed to use the performance center’s restroom.

The post said many people expressed “hurt and anger” that police were allowed to use the restrooms at the performance center, which is currently closed.

“Allowing police officers into the space was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter,” the post said. “We understand that many members of our community feel betrayed. We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization.”

The post, which was signed by Roger Brown, the college’s president; Mac Hisey, senior vice president for Administration and Finance; and David Ransom, senior director of Public Safety, said, “This should not have happened, and going forward, it will not happen again.”