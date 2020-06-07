BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds gathered at Boston City Hall Plaza on Sunday evening to march against racism. There have been large protests and unrest across the country since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters called for Mayor Marty Walsh to defund the police and keep police out of schools.
Boston Police officers and the National Guard were also set up on the plaza, observing from the distance.
Hundreds of protesters take a knee at Ruggles T station after marching from Boston City Hall. #WBZ at 6:30p. pic.twitter.com/gIk1zTb5Pv
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) June 7, 2020
The crowd peacefully marched through the South End, doubling in size while doing so. Protesters stopped to take a knee for eight minutes in front of the Ruggles T station.