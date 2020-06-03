BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds gathered on the Boston Common Wednesday afternoon to honor the life of George Floyd and speak out against police brutality. Protesters held signs that said “Black Lives Matter” and chanted, “What’s his name? George Floyd!”
Ayah Harper and her brother Adam from Revere were among those who attended. “We need change and I want to go about it peacefully,” Adam Harper said.
There have been protests in Boston and all across the country since Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week. The officer who pinned Floyd down with his knee faces an additional charge of second-degree murder, and arrest warrants have been issued for the three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest.
Ayah Harper said she needed to be at the rally because it is a “human issue” that affects everyone.
“If I have to sit here and fight for this every single day then everybody else should care about it because this affects my life,” Ayah said.
“This is my life. I can’t take off the color of my skin and I can never escape this reality. So I’m not going to stop talking about it. This is why I am here. I need to be here and I need to have my voice heard.”
On Sunday there were massive peaceful protests in Boston that gave way to violence and looting after 9 p.m.