'This Is A Disgrace!': Patriots' McCourty Twins Call Out Drew Brees For Statement On National Anthem ProtestsDrew Brees believes in standing with his hand on the heart during the national anthem, and he cannot agree with anyone who decides to take a knee in protest. According the Patriots' McCourty twins, that is a disgrace.

Tedy Bruschi Took On Tiki Barber In Global Running Day's Run 1 Tag 1 ChallengeSince retiring from football, former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champ Tedy Bruschi has found a new passion in running. He's completed three Boston Marathons, so you know Bruschi wasn't going to sit out Global Running Day on Wednesday.

Patrice Bergeron Donates $50,000 To Fight Racial Discrimination: 'Silence Is Not An Option For Me Anymore'In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the 34-year-old is changing course.

New York Writer Says 'Worst-Kept Secret' Is That Belichick 'Would Love To Coach Sam Darnold'Nobody ever really knows what Bill Belichick is thinking. Nobody except a writer from New York, of course.

It's Looking More And More Like MLB Won't Have A Season In 2020The world has some major problems right now. They're very difficult to solve. Baseball figuring out how to pay players shouldn't be one of them. Yet here we are.