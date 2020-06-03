



BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan called for calm in the city Wednesday, a day after rioters clashed with police following a peaceful protest.

As many as 400 people came out for what Sullivan called “an inspiring and unifying rally” at West Middle School Tuesday evening to share “their frustrations and pain over the murder of George Floyd.”

Later, a separate march to the Brockton police station turned violent as a small group of people threw bottles and rocks at officers. Several Brockton officers and a Massachusetts state trooper ended up with minor injuries. At a news conference Wednesday morning, Sullivan said a “handful” of people were arrested.

The mayor said fireworks were also thrown at officers who used tear gas to break up the crowd. The National Guard was also called in, but Sullivan said they had left by the morning.

He spoke to reporters outside a Dunkin’ on Montello Street where very window was shattered and a fire was set.

“Brockton has already been hampered by Covid, right? 239 deaths, one of the hot spots in the Commonwealth. Businesses have been closed. Most people in Brockton are not wealthy, we are a poor community,” Sullivan said. “But we have always been vigilant and diligent for a cause and right now, my cause as the mayor of Brockton, first of all, is to say stay calm in the city of Brockton. We listen, we learn, we come together.”

Eric Eskander said the store was the “first Dunkin’ Donuts that we ever had” and that his family has owned it for more than 30 years.

“It’s just unfortunate. This is no indication of the masses, people were down here for the freedom of speech, to do the right thing. Unfortunately, a few random people decided to do something different,” he told reporters early Wednesday. “I’m not sure what they achieved by doing this.”

Eskander said his family owns 58 stores and they plan to clean up and reopen the Brockton location.

Sullivan said there is still a curfew in Brockton from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. It was put in at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.