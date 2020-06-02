BROCKTON (CBS) – Tear gas and fireworks filled the air in Brockton after a night of protests over the death of George Floyd took a violent turn. The crowd was concentrated at police headquarters when suddenly things changed and it got chaotic.
Massachusetts State Police said troopers and officers “withstood numerous bottles and fireworks” thrown by protesters throughout the night.
Earlier in the night, there were peaceful protests in Brockton, including one at City Hall where hundreds gathered.
“Let’s keep it peaceful and show the world that we are peaceful,” one man said. “Protesters are peaceful. It’s not something bad it’s not something hateful. None of us here hate.”
“We’re out here trying to protest and support George Floyd and all the other lives that were lost,” another man said.
The National Guard was also in the city to back up police officers.
By late Tuesday night, police around headquarters were out in force and much of the crowd had moved on. Brockton seemed like it was in for a long night but a positive message delivered at the beginning of the evening lingered
“All lives can’t matter until black lives matter,” one woman told WBZ. “You understand that? We are human just like you guys. We were born in the same place. Only thing different is our skin color.”