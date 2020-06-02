RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police arrested a Randolph man who they say fled from officers at South Shore Plaza in Braintree Monday night.
Police were in the area after social media posts that looting would take place. Officers said they eventually arrested Wesley Goodman, and found a large amount of fireworks in the trunk of his car.
With a demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd planned for South Shore Plaza, there was a large police presence at the mall. Police asked anyone without a reason to be on the property to leave after the last store closed at 7 p.m.
Around 7:15 p.m., police attempted to pull over Goodman after he was allegedly speeding in the parking lot. Police said Goodman instead drove his Nissan Altima through a wooded area and fence to get away.
Braintree Police alerted surrounding departments to be on the lookout for Goodman, whose car had its rear bumper hanging off and a flat tire after driving through the woods.
Officers on North Main Street in Randolph spotted Goodman’s damaged car and attempted to pull him over. Goodman allegedly refused to stop and drove through a red light.
When Goodman’s tire got down to the rim, officers boxed him in on Route 24 North near Exit 20B and took him into custody.
Goodman faces a long list of charges, including failure to stop for police and unlawful possession of fireworks. Police said Goodman is likely to face additional charges as well.