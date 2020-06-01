BOSTON (CBS) – There was a heavy police presence outside two shopping malls in Massachusetts a day after businesses were looted in Boston.
Braintree Police said they set up a presence at the South Shore Plaza Monday after social media posts suggested there might be a plan for looting at the mall. “Anyone on the property without a legitimate reason will be asked to leave,” Braintree Police said.
Due to social media posts planning to loot the South Shore Plaza, a heavy police presence was shown today and will continue this evening. The mall is now closed. Anyone on the property without a legitimate reason will be asked to leave & possible tresspass. Do not come down here
— Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) June 2, 2020
At the Natick Mall, dozens of police officers surrounded the area after there were concerns about a group of vehicles in the parking lot. There were no specific threats made.
There is currently an active incident in the area of the Natick Mall. We ask that you use caution while traveling in the area or avoid the area if possible.
— Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) June 2, 2020
Police say the presence will continue through the night.