BOSTON (CBS) – There was a heavy police presence outside two shopping malls in Massachusetts a day after businesses were looted in Boston.

Braintree Police said they set up a presence at the South Shore Plaza Monday after social media posts suggested there might be a plan for looting at the mall. “Anyone on the property without a legitimate reason will be asked to leave,” Braintree Police said.

At the Natick Mall, dozens of police officers surrounded the area after there were concerns about a group of vehicles in the parking lot. There were no specific threats made.

Police say the presence will continue through the night.

