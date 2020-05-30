BOSTON (CBS) — Ten people were arrested during protests outside the Boston Police Station in the South End Friday night as protests erupted around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Another person was summoned to court. Four police officers were taken to the hospital but their injuries are non-life-threatening, Boston Police confirmed Saturday.
Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on his neck while trying to arrest him after he said he couldn’t breathe.
In Boston, after a peaceful rally in Peters Park, hundreds marched from the park down Harrison Ave. A few dozen stayed behind at the District 4 police station, chanting, some yelling at officers within a few inches of their face. At one point the officers pushed the crowd back and pepper spray was deployed.
The protest was organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality. Protesters held signs that said things like “We Demand Racial Justice” and “Rise Up Against Racism.”