BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters organized a peaceful rally against police brutality Friday afternoon in Peter’s Park in Boston’s South End. The protest comes in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd who was killed when a policeman kept his knee on his neck while trying to arrest him after he said he couldn’t breathe.
The protest was organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality. Protesters held signs, made speeches and played music while social distancing. Most wore masks.
“We are planning to have a peaceful event,” Satter said. “We don’t anticipate any arrests, tear gas, destruction of property, anything like that. All that tends to distract from the message that these cops need to be held accountable.”
Satter said the arrest of the officer involved in Floyd’s death is a step in the right direction, but that the protest has a bigger mission of applying pressure to hold police accountable for violence.
“Basically people just need to be aware that there is a pandemic of police brutality and it’s just as dangerous as COVID-19 and it’s affecting every state, red and blue,” said protest organizer Brock Satter.