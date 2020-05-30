



MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Two men were arrested by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon after one of them took out a gun during a conflict with Black Lives Matter protesters. Manchester police said the confrontation happened when a group of people stayed behind to protest at a police station after a peaceful protest earlier on.

Manchester police have taken 43-year-old Scott Kimball and 19-year-old Mark Kimball into custody. The men have been charged with felony criminal threatening and riot.

Manchester police said that a Black Lives Matter protest drew about 800 people to downtown Manchester at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The group gathered at Veterans Park before marching through the city and then returning to the park. Police said no arrests were made.

“The demonstration was peaceful and those in attendance were very respectful of others, as well as police,” Manchester police said in a news release.

After the protest, police said, about 100 people marched to the Manchester Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m., a truck drove up and the people in the truck got into an argument with the protesters.

In a nearby parking lot, one of the men in the truck, who was later identified as one of the Kimballs, got out and displayed a gun. Police then stepped in and arrested the Kimballs. It is unclear which man displayed the gun.

As of 5 p.m., there is still activity around the police station, and although the station is still working, it is closed to the public for safety reasons.

The protest comes in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who was unarmed when a police officer knelt on his neck while trying to arrest him after telling the officer he could breathe. That officer has since been charged with murder, but protests are still happening around the country, including in Boston.