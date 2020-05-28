BOSTON (CBS) – JetBlue says passengers who don’t follow its mask policy could be banned from the airline. However, one passenger who traveled from Texas to Boston last week on JetBlue said the policy was not enforced.
Jennifer Jackson said she chose the airline specifically because of its policy requiring all passengers and crew to wear a mask during boarding and on the flight. But when she got on the plane, she noticed several passengers were not wearing them.
Jackson said she was even more surprised when she asked a flight attendant to address the issue.
“I was motioning to her, could you tell these guys behind me to put their masks on and then I realized she didn’t have a mask on. She didn’t even have a mask around her neck,” Jackson said. “If it’s their policy they should have a way to enforce their policy.”
JetBlue told WBZ it takes the safety policies seriously and are investigating Jackson’s complaint. The airline also said customers who do not follow the policy will be reviewed for future travel.