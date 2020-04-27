BOSTON (CBS) – JetBlue passengers will soon have to cover their faces during travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Logan Airport’s largest carrier said beginning on Monday, May 4 customers will be required to have a covering over their nose and mouth during check-in, boarding and the entire flight.
JetBlue crews have already been wearing masks.
“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. “This is the new flying etiquette.”
Passengers will be reminded via email, signage and announcements at the airport.
JetBlue is the first airline to mandate passengers wear face masks. Beginning in March, JetBlue limited the number of seats available on most flights to provide additional space between passengers who are not flying together.