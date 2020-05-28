BOSTON (CBS) — The 2019-20 NHL regular season is officially in the books, with the Boston Bruins capturing three of the league’s major awards.
That includes the Presidents’ Trophy for the team with the best overall record, as Boston finished the shortened 2019-20 campaign at 44-17-12 to lead the NHL with 100 points and a .714 points percentage. This is Boston’s third Presidents’ Trophy, which they also captured in 2013-14 and 1989-90.
Leading the league in points won’t matter when the new NHL playoffs roll around, as the B’s will have to earn the top seed in the 24-team tournament in a round robin against the conference’s top four teams, but it’s still a nice accomplishment nonetheless.
Boston winger David Pastrnak earned the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, along with Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin, as the NHL’s goal-scoring leaders. Both players tallied 48 goals during the regular season to claim the trophy. Pastrnak is the first Bruins player to win the Richard Trophy (which was introduced in 1998-99) and the fifth Boston player to top the NHL in goals. For Ovechkin, it’s the third straight season he has earned the honors and ninth time overall in his career.
Boston’s netminding duo of Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak combined to take home the William M. Jennings Trophy, given to the goaltenders who played for the team allowing the fewest goals. Rask and Halak allowed a league-low 174 goals in 70 contests, which is three fewer than their closest competitor (Dallas with 177 goals allowed) despite playing one more game. Rask and Halak are the third combo of Boston goaltenders to win the award, following wins in 2008-09 by Tim Thomas and Manny Fernandez and in 1989-90 by Andy Moog and Reggie Lemelin.
The NHL announced the awards Thursday, with the league set to resume play with a reformatted postseason sometime in the near future.