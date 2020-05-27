BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 74 new coronavirus deaths and 527 additional cases in Massachusetts on Wednesday. Health officials said there have now been 94,220 total cases with 6,547 deaths in the state.
A total of 20,267 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 4,041 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
As of Wednesday, there are 2,106 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of two patients from Tuesday. There are 556 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 552,144 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 6,663 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 20,706 followed by Suffolk County with 17,596 cases, and Essex County with 13,778.