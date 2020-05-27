BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts released its weekly report Wednesday on coronavirus numbers broken down by city and town. Overall, there are 94,220 confirmed cases in the state.
Boston has the most total cases with 13,061, but other communities are reporting a higher rate of infection per 100,000 residents.
Chelsea, with its high percentage of residents who are essential workers, leads the state with an infection rate 7,203 cases per 100,000 people.
Other communities with an infection rate of more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 residents are Brockton (4,031), Lawrence (3,333), Lynn (3,251), Everett (3,224), Randolph (2,612), Revere (2,472), Danvers (2,597), Worcester (2,439), Lowell (2,208), Framingham (2,182), Marlborough (2,113), Stoughton (2,082) and Milford (2,078).
As of Tuesday (5/26), 13,221 Massachusetts residents were currently under quarantine/monitoring and 46,354 have completed quarantine.