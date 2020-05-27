Jason McCourty Addresses Fears Of Returning To Work: 'Something We'll All Have To Deal With'Like many of us across the country, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is adapting to the "new normal."

Jason McCourty On Potential Onside Kick Change: 'Basically We're Rewarding You For Being Behind'"I don't really understand it. Now basically we're rewarding you for being behind. That's the only thing for me that's a negative of it."

Reggie Wayne: Bill Belichick Told Me To Keep $450,000 Signing BonusReggie Wayne is a New England Patriots legend. Not for anything he did on the field, of course, but he earns that tag for the work he did with his bank account during his ultra-brief tenure with New England.

NFL Owners Will Vote On Significant Rule Change, Turning Onside Kicks Into Fourth-And-15 PlaysThe NFL may be instituting a major change. And it may be coming soon.

National Women's Soccer League Announces Return With 25-Game TournamentThe National Women's Soccer League will become the first U.S. sports league to resume play in 2020, announcing its plans for the new season on Wednesday.