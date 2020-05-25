Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning Win A TV Charity Golf Match Against Tom Brady, Phil MickelsonThe goal was to raise $10 million or more for COVID-19 relief funds, and online donations sent money climbing toward about twice that much.

NBA In Talks With Disney To Play Resumed Season On Single Site In Floridahe NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July.

Ex-Knick And Cambridge Native Patrick Ewing Hospitalized With COVID-19Ewing is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.

My Dad Is A Superhero: BC's Ryan Betro Details His Father's Recovery From COVID-19Boston College defensive tackle Ryan Betro gave the world something to smile about Thursday night, sharing video of his father, Richard, being released from Brigham And Women's hospital after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He shared his father's long battle and recovery with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche.

AEW Double Or Nothing Picks: Can Brodie Lee Take Down Jon Moxley?This Double or Nothing will look very different from the grand All Elite Wrestling unveiling, but expect the same high-caliber level of matches.