BOSTON (CBS) – There was a surprise tribute on Boston Common this Memorial Day. Volunteers worked through the night to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
What you see Monday morning is a scaled down version of what’s become a custom on Boston Common each Memorial Day for the last decade, scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Roughly 1,000 socially distant flags were planted overnight, six feet apart from each other to honor fallen heroes of Massachusetts who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice since the Revolutionary War.
Under normal circumstances there would be more than 37,000 garden flags in place by now.
Organizers with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund initially canceled the effort two weeks ago, then ultimately went with the small fraction to limit the number of volunteers and on-lookers involved.
Now they’re asking you to help make up the difference at home by printing out your own flag and putting it on display using the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden on social media.