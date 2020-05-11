BOSTON (CBS) — The annual flag garden on Boston Common in honor of Memorial Day will not be happening this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the public is being asked to display American flags on their homes and businesses.
“We are making the announcement early so our volunteers know they shouldn’t come to the Common next week,” said a statement from the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund.
The group organizes 37,000 flags to honor the fallen service members from Massachusetts dating back to the Revolutionary War. It has been a tradition for the last ten years and requires more than 500 volunteers.
“We know how much the families we serve, our dedicated volunteers and the public will miss the full-scale Boston Common flag garden but we’re asking them to throw that energy in to making sure we hang as many or more flags across the state to honor the fallen,” said Diane Nealon, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund.
To help honor the tradition, hang one or more flags from your windows on May 21 through Memorial Day and post it on social media with the #HeroesFlagGarden.
A printable flag from the MMHF is available here.
The group is hoping at least 37,000 flags will be hung.