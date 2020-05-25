Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Mendon Twin Drive-In movie theater wasted no time bringing in customers after being forced to close for months due to coronavirus.
The theater reopened with with a midnight showing as drive-ins were allowed to open Monday as part of the state’s phased coronavirus reopening plan.
On its reopening night, the drive-in showed Jurassic Park and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Sunday night sold out, and Monday’s tickets already did as well.
Drive-ins were among the latest wave of businesses to welcome customers back Monday in Phase 1 of the state’s plan.