BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is a day away from the second round of reopenings in the state. Several types of industries will be allowed to return on Monday as part of the state’s phased coronavirus plan, though each with specific precautions in place.
Read: Here’s What Can Reopen In Massachusetts On Monday
Parks and outdoor areas will be allowed to open Monday as part of Phase 1. Hair salons, barber shops and pet grooming businesses will all be by appointment only.
Retail stores and marijuana shops will offer curbside pick-up.
Offices outside of Boston will allow for up to 25% capacity. On June 1, Boston offices are allowed to open.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the plan on May 18. There are no dates yet for the other phases, but Baker said each phase will last at least three weeks, but could last longer, based on public health data on coronavirus cases.
Click here for more details on what can open in Massachusetts on Monday and what precautions must be in place.