BOSTON (CBS) — A man is being held without bail after he was charged with murder in connection with a fatal daytime shooting in Boston. Yaliek Allah-Barnes, 37, is accused of killing 49-year-old Derek Fitzpatrick on May 18.
According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, the shooting occurred on Bernard Street in Dorchester around noon. Police said Fitzpatrick had been sitting on a porch at the time.
D.A. Rachael Rollins had called the incident “a brazen daytime shooting” and asked the community to come forward with information.
Allah-Barnes was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court. He is scheduled to reappear in court on June 24.