DORCHESTER (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on a Dorchester porch Monday afternoon during what investigators described as a “brazen daytime shooting.”
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said a man in his late 40s was shot and killed while on a Bernard Street porch.
The man’s death comes after several violent incidents in Boston over the weekend.
“Look at the folks here. Upset. This should not be happening in our neighborhoods with our children, our family,” said Gross. “I guarantee you that you look around Massachusetts you don’t see this in other places where violent offenders are being released, where you set a mentality that you can just shoot whenever you want in the middle of the day with families and kids around. So yes, it’s very disheartening.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said she is grateful for the residents who called 911, and said she will work with Boston Police to make sure when a suspect is caught “they are not allowed freedom for quite some time.”
“This is a brazen daytime shooting. We need to work really hard together and we hope you trust us enough to call and give us information if you have any information,” said Rollins.
