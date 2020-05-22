LOWELL (CBS) – Investigators say the driver who ran down and killed a couple walking in Lowell was racing another car at the time of the crash.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Tyriek Brown of Everett was speeding in a Ford Mustang down Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when his car went off the road and hit a couple walking on the sidewalk.
Jose Medina, 66, of Lowell, and his 62-year-old wife Fernanda were rushed to Lowell General Hospital where they died.
Brown was also taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested late Thursday night. He’s charged with motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter. He will be arraigned Friday by phone in Lowell District Court.
Police said they’re still looking for the driver of the car that Brown was racing.