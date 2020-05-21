CBSN BostonWatch Now
LOWELL (CBS) – Two people died Thursday evening after they were allegedly struck by a Ford Mustang on Pawtucket Boulevard in Lowell.

The pedestrians, a man and a woman, were transported to Lowell General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A crash in Lowell killed two pedestrians Thursday. (Photo credit: Lowell Sun)

The driver was also sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell Police are investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed. The identities of the driver and the pedestrians have not been released.

