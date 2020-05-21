



TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A Tewksbury woman said she was stunned when she came across what she believes was a monkey on the loose in town. Animal experts still aren’t sure what to make of a reported sighting, but they’re hoping a trap and a camera will give them some more information.

Diane Charlton was out for her daily walk on Tuesday when an unusual creature caught her eye on Route 38.

“I saw a monkey and I just stopped in my tracks,” she said.

Charlton snapped a picture of the animal, which she said was near the Shawsheen Animal Hospital.

“He just stayed there for a few seconds and just didn’t move,” said Charlton. “By the time I snapped the picture he was running off.”

The next day, Charlton said her son saw the animal right in their back yard.

“The monkey leaped on to the fence and ran off,” she said. “When he told me I didn’t believe him.”

The family called Tewksbury Police, who went to the animal hospital down the road.

“They asked us if we had potentially seen a monkey or lost a monkey. We laughed. We thought they were joking. They said no there’s been a monkey sighted on your property,” said Dr. Michele Caruso of Shawsheen Animal Hospital

The hospital said they weren’t missing a monkey, but they put out a post on Facebook that has since gone viral, warning people to steer clear.

“DO NOT touch the monkey!! Monkeys can be dangerous and can carry Herpes B virus which can be fatal to humans,” the post said.

Police used an ATV and drones to search for the monkey but did not spot anything.

The animal control officer put a cage in Charlton’s backyard with a bowl of fruit. They also set up a camera hoping to get a shot of it.

Animal Control set up a cage with a bowl of fruit and a camera in a woman’s backyard in #Tewksbury, hoping to catch a monkey on the loose. Hear from the woman who spotted the creature on @wbz at noon. pic.twitter.com/3Nx5kVPh30 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) May 21, 2020

Charlton, meanwhile, said she doesn’t know what to make of it all.

“It’s just a very odd experience,” she said.

The Tewksbury woman said she hopes the animal isn’t on the loose much longer.

“I’m concerned for the monkey,” she said. “I do hope they catch it.”

Anyone who spots the animal is asked to call police.