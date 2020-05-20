TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A Tewksbury animal hospital warned residents that a monkey was spotted in town and should not be approached if seen. Police, however, said they aren’t certain what kind of animal they are looking for.
Shawsheen Animal Hospital posted that the monkey was seen recently in town.
“If you see this animal call the Tewksbury Police immediately!” the animal hospital posted. “DO NOT touch the monkey!! Monkeys can be dangerous and can carry Herpes B virus which can be fatal to humans.”
Tewksbury Police said they were called to the area of Michael Street for a report of “what appeared to be a monkey in the tree line.”
Officers used an ATV and drones to search the area, but did not find the animal.
“At this time, we are not sure what type of animal the resident may have seen. Animal Control will be setting up cameras and traps in the area to find the animal so that we can identify it and, if necessary, relocate it to a safe location,” police said.