Patriots Sign Top Pick Kyle Dugger, Their Final Draft Pick To SignThe Patriots may not have had much wiggle room under the salary cap, but they've managed to take care of business with their draft class.

Tom Brady, LeBron James Teaming Up For Apple TV Series 'Greatness Code'Tom Brady and LeBron James are two of the most recognizable stars in their respective sports. And pretty soon, they'll be joining forces on a new docuseries for Apple TV+.

Paul Pierce Says LeBron James Is Not A Top-Five Player In NBA History"MJ or LeBron" is a conversation that many NBA fans love to argue about all the time. According to Paul Pierce, though, people are doing it all wrong.

Ocho-Tippo: Chad Johnson Leaves $1,000 Tip At Florida Restaurant After ReopeningFormer NFL star Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Florida that recently reopened amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tom Brady Still Finds Humor In 28-3 Jokes On TwitterThe historic comeback in Super Bowl LI vs. the Falcons is an event that still evokes some rather positive memories for Brady.