BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts released its weekly report Wednesday on coronavirus numbers broken down by city and town. Overall, there are nearly 90,000 confirmed cases in the state.
Boston has the most total cases with 12,629. But other communities are reporting a much higher rate of infection per 100,000 residents.
Chelsea, with its high percentage of residents who are essential workers, leads the state with an infection rate 6,898 cases per 100,000 people. Other communities with an infection rate of more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 residents are Brockton (3,840), Lynn (3,089), Lawrence (3,041), Everett (3037), Randolph (2,525), Revere (2,472), Danvers (2,252), Worcester (2,241), Lowell (2,103) and Stoughton (2,014).
The state is not reporting numbers in towns with fewer than five cases.